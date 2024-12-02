5 Lessons Learned From a Record-Smashing $426 Million Thanksgiving Box Office | Analysis

The blockbuster triumvirate of Disney’s “Moana 2,” Universal’s “Wicked” and Paramount’s “Gladiator II” have given the theatrical market the biggest Thanksgiving in industry history with an estimated $426 million grossed between Wednesday and Sunday. That’s more than $100 million greater than the previous record for the November holiday period set in 2018 at $315 million.

And when combined with the overall grosses dating back to the release of “Wicked” and “Gladiator II,” the domestic box office has gained more than $680 million over the past 10 days. At the end of October, the year-to-date total was 12% behind last year’s pace. Now it is roughly 7% behind.