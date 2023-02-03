‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (Video)

“That ’90s Show” has been renewed for a second season, Netflix said Friday.

The streamer shared a video of clips from the follow-up to “That ’70s Show” to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the news.

“All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” Gregg Mettler, the showrunner and co-creator and EP, said in a statement.

Season 1 premiered on Jan. 19 and immediately reached Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed.

“We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season — and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season,” said Lindsey Turner, fellow co-creator and EP.



“We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us. We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!” said Bonnie and Terry Turner, who are also co-creators and executive producers



“We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s vice president of comedy series.

Most of the original cast of “That ’70s Show” returned, including Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, recur as guest stars. They’re joined by new cast members Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Maxwell Acee Donovan

The original series ran on Fox from 1998 to 2006.