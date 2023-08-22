“The Bachelor” has crowned “The Bachelorette” alum Joey Graziadei as the franchise’s next leading man.

Graziadei will take the reins of the ABC reality dating show in 2024 for the 28th season of “The Bachelor,” the franchise announced during Monday’s finale of “The Bachelorette,” which followed Charity Lawson’s journey for love.

Hailing from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, the 28-year-old tennis pro first appeared on “The Bachelorette” Season 20, where his relationship with Lawson progressed through fantasy suites each week through to the finale. While ultimately going home, he secured a beloved spot in the hearts of many “Bachelor” fans.

Prior to his departure, Graziadei confided in Lawson that he was inspired by his family to find a love that lasts. Now, as “The Bachelor,” he is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” per ABC. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, surfing and watching the sunset.

The next season of “The Bachelor” will follow the fall premieres of “The Golden Bachelor,” which will be led by 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner, and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Both “The Golden Bachelor” and the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will premiere on Sept. 28 as the franchise turns to a new Thursday air time on ABC.

In the trailer for “Bachelor in Paradise,” in addition to previously announced beach-goer Brayden Bowers and Kat Izzo, other “Bachelor” Nation members heading to the beach include Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Jess Girod, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell and Cat Wong. Former bachelorettes Rachel Recchia, Katie Thurston, Hannah Brown and Lawson also make an appearance on the show, though it’s unknown if each of the women are just visitors or if one or more of them could be contestants.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, “The Bachelor” is executive produced by Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas.

“The Bachelor” Season 28 will return to ABC in 2024, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the day after their premiere.