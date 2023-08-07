Get ready, Bachelor Nation, you know what time it is.

After sending Aaron home in a heart-wrenching goodbye after their hometown date, Charity must decide if she has the strongest connection with Joey, Xavier or Dotun as this season of “The Bachelorette” gears up for a potential engagement in just a few weeks.

In an exclusive clip from this week’s fantasy suites, Charity pulls up to her one-on-one date with Joey in style, cruising in an ATV.

“It’s great to see Charity,” Joey says in the clip. “Seeing her, seeing her smile — all the feelings come rushing back. I just want to have a full day of fun.”

After not seeing each other since the rose ceremony after hometowns, the pair embrace and Charity tells Joey she has a “super fun date” planned for them. “I can tell,” Joey responds. “That looks like the right way to get around.”

As the couple breezes through the rocky terrain with Charity at the wheel, the pair has some technical issues when the ATV gets stuck. Despite trying their best to reverse it out of the area, it won’t budge, prompting the pair to improvise the rest of their date.

“Me and Joey tried to have a nice ATV date today — the ATV said ‘nope,’” Charity says. “But, despite things not going as planned, Joey responds great.”

Ditching the ATV stuck in the mud, Charity and Joey explore the scenic views around them, with Joey promising his leading lady he’s up for whatever the date brings them. In true “Bachelor” fashion, the couple stumbles on a romantic pond, complete with a waterfall — the perfect spot for a romantic kiss.

“He’s just appreciating what this moment is supposed to be entailing — and that’s just the both of us,” Charity says of Joey.

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the day after its premiere.