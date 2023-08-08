Note: The following contains major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” Episode 7.

With an engagement right around the corner on this season of “The Bachelorette,” Charity dove into her romantic Fantasy Suites dates with her final three suitors — but her time with Xavier ended up becoming “a pivotal point” in their relationship.

Kicking off their date on a private island in Fiji, Charity and Xavier participated in a traditional Fijian wedding ceremony, during which this season’s leading lady received the ultimate bridal treatment by being lifted onto the beach. While the day was nothing but sunshine on the beach, Charity’s alarm bells flickered when Xavier told her she was a “delicate flower that [he] [doesn’t] want to crush” during the ceremony.

“That day was fantastic,” Charity told TheWrap. “We had a very great day portion of the day, and then, coming into into the dinner and the night portion, I definitely was anticipating a really good conversation — a conversation that would lead to continued like growth and depth in our relationship. But that wasn’t the case.”

During their dinner, Xavier revealed he had been unfaithful in his last relationship — a trigger point for Charity, who faced infidelity over the span of a six-year relationship.

“I definitely felt a little blindsided by that,” Charity said, adding that she commended him for his honesty. “But it was everything that kind of came after it that was really hard for me to just come to terms with.”

After taking a moment to collect her feelings, Charity returned to their date willing to move forward and determined to hear Xavier out and learn how he’s grown since that experience. While all she wanted was a renewed commitment to remain loyal to her, Xavier expressed the doubt that still weighed on his mind, telling Charity that to get to that point, he needs to “see more” during their overnight date.

Shocked by Xavier’s response and inability to reassure her his infidelity would not be repetitive, Charity chose to cut their date short and end her relationship with Xavier by sending him home.

“I had to just draw the line and be like, ‘as gracious as I’m being in this moment, this is literally you’re you’re telling me everything that I don’t want in a partner,” Charity said. “And that’s okay, but that just means you’re not for me, and you have a lot of work to continue to do on your end.”

While Charity admits sending Xavier home was “not easy for [her] at all,” when reflecting on the breakup, she called it an “empowering moment” for herself as she trusted her gut and prioritized her needs.

“I just decided to choose myself and cut ties with something that wasn’t going to serve me at all in the end,” Charity said.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the day after its premiere.