Former “The Bachelor” contestant and “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey is in a happy relationship once again — this time, with a woman. The reality star appeared on “The View” on Wednesday to come out on national television.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Windey prefaced. “And I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Windey competed in Season 26 of “The Bachelor,” as one of the women vying for Clayton Echard’s heart. She ended up being the co-runner-up alongside Rachel Recchia, and went on to headline Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with Recchia.

At the end of that season, Windey got engaged to contestant Erich Schwer, but the pair announced their split in November 2022. Since then, “The View” host Sara Haines pointed out, Windey’s been “radio silent” on social media.

Host Sunny Hostin admitted that the news of Windey’s newest relationship was “a twist” that she didn’t see coming, prompting Windey to admit no one really did, and even joke that she herself didn’t guess it would happen.

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” Windey said. “I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it.”

She continued, “So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, what is it? Where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

As the discussion continued, host Joy Behar attempted to clarify Windey’s sexuality a bit further, asking if “So is it girls now? That’s it, girls?”

“I think so,” Windey replied. “I think it’s just like, my girl. She’s the best.”

Of course, Windey is not the first former contestant or star from the ABC franchise to come out after competing on the show.

Becca Tilley, who competed in Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor,” then again in Ben Higgins’, but in May of 2022, publicly revealed she was in a relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko.

Windey’s public coming out earned praise from GLAAD on Wednesday, with the organization’s VP of Communications & Talent Anthony Allen Ramos saying her “decision to continue to share her private life with the public as a queer woman is a key reminder to people, including the many millions who watch the franchise, that there are no rules for coming out and that everyone’s journey is different.”