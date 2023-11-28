The Bad Guys are back.

The characters, who starred in last year’s adventurously animated DreamWorks film “The Bad Guys,” are returning later this week in “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday,” a new Christmas special on Netflix. And we’ve got an exclusive clip, which you can watch above.

In the clip Wolf (Michael Godere) and Snake (Chris Diamantopoulos) are attempting to return Christmas cheer to the people of the city after the Bad Guys accidentally ruins their holiday spirit. (It involves a car chase and a giant Santa Claus balloon.) Of course, since this takes place before the events of “The Bad Guys,” which saw the former villains embrace a life of good, Wolf and Snake are still very dastardly. And restoring the sparkly spirit of the holiday is easier said than done. Even if they are trying to restore the Christmas cheer just so they can rob everybody. Hey, they’re the Bad Guys, remember? “Good for goodness sake” doesn’t cut it around here.

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” also stars Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark, Raul Ceballos as Piranha, Mallory Low as Tarantula and Zehra Fazal as Tiffany Fluffit. It is part of DreamWorks Animation’s larger plans for the franchise, which includes a streaming series and more films. This makes sense considering the first movie was based off of a series of books by Aaron Blabey that is still ongoing (the seventeenth book in the franchise was published earlier this year). The holiday special was directed by Bret Haaland, who also executive produced alongside Katherine Nolfi.

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” streams on Netflix this Thursday.