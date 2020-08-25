‘The Batman’ Fans Already Solved The Riddler’s Puzzle From First Trailer

Holy Internet, Batman! Of course the same Redditors and Twitter users who spend hours pouring over “Westworld” hidden clues and Easter eggs cracked The Riddler’s code in no time flat.

In the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” that premiered at DC FanDome over the weekend, Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight finds a card with a cryptic puzzle and a message at a crime scene. The card reads “What does a liar do when he’s dead,” and ends with a set of symbols that the Internet was quick to show spells out the answer.

You may not be Bruce Wayne, but you may have figured it out all on your own: “He lies still.”

'The Batman': What We Know So Far About Matt Reeves Superhero Movie (Photos)

But not to simply leave it at that, at least two Twitter users explained their work at how they reached that answer. Andrew Lane and Mike Selinker shared their reasoning with other fans, with explaining that he first wrongly substituted the word “BATMAN” in for the six different symbols. As for Selinker, a game designer, he tried some of the commonly repeating letters that were most likely to appear, including “E” and “L.” Check out the Twitter thread from Selinker here.

So hyped for Matt Reeve’s Batman Movie, I decided to solve The Riddler’s code. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/vsxVxucedv — Andrew Lane (@TheMasterD101) August 23, 2020

In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question “What does a liar do when he’s dead?” I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes. (1/12) pic.twitter.com/sHveBmU2Pt — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

Of course, there’s another riddle in the first trailer for “The Batman,” whether Emo Robert Pattinson is more a fan of The Smiths or The Cure.

Check out “The Batman” teaser from DC FanDome above. “The Batman” opens in theaters October 21, 2021.

