Terence Winter Exits Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series at HBO Max

Terence Winter, who was set to write and act as showrunner on Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” spinoff TV series at HBO Max, has exited the show over creative differences, TheWrap has learned.

A search is currently underway for the “Boardwalk Empire” creator’s replacement, as his vision for the show, which will be set inside the Gotham City Police Department, did not align with that of Reeves and other producers.

Per HBO Max, the untitled series “will build upon” the “examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City” that is explored in Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson.

Reeves and “The Batman” producer Dylan Clark are executive producing the spinoff, which hails from Reeves’ 6th and Idaho production company and Warner Bros. TV. Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan are also executive producers, with Rafi Crohn set as a co-executive producer. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the series globally.

Reeves is directing Warner Bros.’ newest take on the Caped Crusader, which will see Pattinson take over the role. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2022, and also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgard and Andy Serkis. It is not clear yet if any of the film’s cast will appear in this new series, though Wright is portraying Police Commissioner Jim Gordon in the movie.

Representatives for HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Winter’s exit.

Along with creating “Boardwalk Empire,” Winter co-created the short-lived “Vinyl” and served as a writer, director and executive producer on “The Sopranos.”

