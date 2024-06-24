“The Bear” will be back on your screen sooner than expected — by three hours to be exact. FX announced Monday that all episodes of “The Bear” Season 3 will be available to stream on Wednesday, June 26 on Hulu.

Originally, the new season of the Emmy-winning series was set to release at midnight on Thursday, June 27. Now, fans will be able to binge the entire season if they so choose beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Season 3 will follow Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and their friends as they do what it takes to make their new restaurant The Bear not just work, but earn a Michelin star after a heated opening night in the Season 2 finale.

Of course, it’s consistently a losing battle in the restaurant business, which Carmy knows firsthand, so he pushes himself and his team to extremely intense levels.

Returning alongside White and Edebiri are Abby Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon returning in their recurring roles as Uncle Jimmy and Claire, respectively.

“The Bear” was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson and Hiro Murai. Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The first two seasons of “The Bear” are now streaming on Hulu.