Note: Minor spoilers for the Season 9 finale of “The Blacklist” below.

“The Blacklist” stars Amir Arison and Laura Sohn are departing the NBC series following Friday’s Season 9 finale, TheWrap has learned. The former will soon star as Amir in a Broadway adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s acclaimed novel “The Kite Runner,” while the latter is leaving to pursue other projects.

Arison has portrayed FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabai since the thriller-drama’s inception and was promoted to a series regular role in Season 2 after playing a recurring character in the first season. He was one of the few actors to remain with the series throughout all nine seasons, alongside star James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq.

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, the actor outlined his dreams of being on Broadway and how “that aspiration evolved into television.”

“9 years ago I auditioned for The Blacklist, a show that has everything: drama, suspense, character, comedy, relationships, and a universe of rich characters lead [sic] by James Spader with endless opportunities created by Jon Bokenkamp. I was welcomed into that world and gifted with the role of ‘Aram Mojtabai,'” he wrote.

However, he added that Hosseini’s book is “one of most extraordinary novels I have ever read” and that he “could not pass up the opportunity to fulfill another childhood dream.”

“Showrunner John Eisendrath, the producers, writers, studio, and network have been incredibly supportive of my decision, and Aram remains ‘alive’ with the potential for a possible return at some point,” Arison continued.

The actor added that he will be sure to tune into Season 10 and feels excited for his Broadway debut. “I feel like one lucky kid,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Sohn joined Season 7 in a recurring role as FBI Agent Alina Park on the Post Office task force, later becoming a series regular in Season 8.

In the Season 9 finale’s resolution, Aram announces his departure to the team while they all gather to commemorate the third anniversary of Elizabeth Keen’s (portrayed by Megan Boone, who left last season) death at her gravesite.

“After a lot of careful reflection, I have decided to take some time away. I do not know how long, but I do know … away,” he says in the episode. Continuing on, he adds, “My plan is no plan. I found a cool place in Brooklyn. I’m gonna go up there and just you know ride my bike, do New York, eat lots of pizza, look at the people, maybe a Broadway show,” a cheeky nod to his off-screen reason for leaving.

As for Sohn, she reveals to the group that she’s pregnant, which is a probable cause of the headaches she’s been experiencing. (Earlier on in the season, Alina had a miscarriage after being hit with an energy blast and had taken herself off the field as a result of her migraines.) Until she finds the root cause of her health issues, she’ll be on medical leave.

Aside from “The Blacklist,” Arison recently portrayed software engineer Avie Tevanian in “The Dropout.” He’s also been in “Ramy,” “Billions,” “Girls” and the indie dramedy “20 Weeks.” Sohn’s credits include “NCIS: New Orleans,” “God Friended Me” and “Instinct.”

Deadline was first to report the news.