‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Not Moving Forward at HBO Max

The announced reboot of Adult Swim’s “The Boondocks” at HBO Max is no longer moving forward, TheWrap has learned.

Aaron McGruder was set to return as showrunner and serve as executive producer alongside Norm Aladjem of Mainstay Entertainment as well as Seung Eun Kim and Meghann Collins Robertson. The series was given a two-season order of 24 episodes that was supposed to premiere in the fall of 2020.

“The Boondocks” voice actor Cedric Yarbrough said earlier this week that the show was “not coming back” during an appearance on the Geekset Podcast. “We’ve been wanting to do the show and Sony…they decided they’re going to pull the plug,” he told the podcast host Rudy Strong. “Hopefully one day we’ll be able to revisit it.”

The original “Boondocks” animated series, based on McGruder’s comic strip of the same name, aired on Adult Swim from 2005-2014.

The original voice cast also included Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams and Jill Talley.

“The Boondocks” reboot, which was to be a co-production between Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Television, aimed to update the cult, subversive satire for the modern era. It chronicles the adventures of the Freeman family against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules the fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland with an iron fist.