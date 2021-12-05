"The Boys" is about to get even more colorful -- and we're not talking about language, here -- as Amazon Prime Video has ordered an animated anthology series set in the same universe as the raunchy superhero series.

Titled "Diabolical," the eight-episode show will reveal "unseen stories" from the world of the Emmy-nominated "The Boys." These animated installments are created by "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke and fellow executive producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, along with writers Awkwafina, Garth Ennis (who wrote "The Boys" comics that were illustrated by Darick Robertson), Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

The voice cast for "Diabolical," which is set to launch on Prime Video in 2022, will be announced at a later date.

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, 'Diabolical.' We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules," Kripke said. "They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think 'The Boys' is nuts? Wait till you see this."

Rogen and Goldberg added: “Ever since we saw the animated film 'The Animatrix,' a series of short animated films set in the universe of 'The Matrix,' we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

"Diabolical" is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

The animated anthology is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

Readers can watch "The Boys" star Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, reveal the big "Diabolical" news via the clip above, which is a recorded message that was unveiled Sunday during Prime Video’s block of virtual panels at CCXP Worlds 2021.

No, he did not announce a Season 3 premiere date for "The Boys," so stay tuned for that news, which we hope is coming soon.