‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 4 Taps Daniel Cerone as Showrunner

Daniel Cerone will take over as executive producer and showrunner of Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television’s “The Cleaning Lady” for its upcoming fourth season.

Cerone, whose credits include “The Blacklist” and “Dexter,” succeeds Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw, who split showrunner duties on the drama’s third season.

Kwok will stay onboard as a consulting producer as she focuses on developing new programming with Warner Bros. Television.

“The Cleaning Lady,” which scored its Season 4 renewal in May, stars Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon living and working in Las Vegas with her young son … and an expired visa.

Instead of operating on patients, Thony works as a cleaning service worker with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan). Things get spicy after Thony witnesses a murder and gets offered a job as both doctor and cleaner — with a criminal organization.

“The Cleaning Lady” marks the first Southeast Asian-led network drama series, and the first major show starring a lead of Cambodian descent. The show is based on an original from Argentina. Season 3, which averaged 3.6 million viewers across platforms, was reworked following the death of star Adan Canto.

In addition to Kwok and Renshaw, Season 3 was executive produced by Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, with Shay Mitchell and David Dean Portelli as executive consultants.

The first three seasons of “The Cleaning Lady” are available to stream on Hulu.