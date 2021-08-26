‘The Conners’ Season 4 to Open With Live Premiere Episode

The Conners are going live. The upcoming Season 4 premiere of the ABC comedy will be another live episode, the network announced Thursday.

The cast will perform versions of the episode for both the east and west coast broadcasts when the show returns on Wednesday, Sept. 22. ABC will also launch a “You Can Be a Conner” sweepstakes allowing fans to enter to be part of the episode via a live conversation about “how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate on a daily basis.”

The winners will be called on-air by a member of the Conner family as part of the episode’s storyline.

“The Conners” last went live in 2020 with an episode tied to the New Hampshire primary. The episode featured live news coverage of the race with added commentary from the show’s characters. “Live From Lanford” was a success for the show, earning season-high viewership last February.

The network also revealed Thursday that original “Wonder Years” star Fred Savage will make a guest appearance on an episode of “The Conners” later this season as part of a “Wonder Years”-themed night on ABC. Dan Lauria is set to appear on the Oct. 13 episode of “The Goldbergs,” followed by a new episode of ABC’s “Wonder Years” reboot, Savage’s appearance on “The Conners” and a guest appearance by Danica McKellar on “Home Economics” later in the night.

“The Conners” stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Jay R. Ferguson. Werner Entertainment’s Tom Werner executive produces along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.