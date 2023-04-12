“John Wick: Chapter 4” is lighting up the box office and will soon become the most successful entry in the franchise. But you won’t have to wait very long to go back to the mythical criminal underworld established in the films, as the first streaming spin-off of the movies, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” will hit Peacock this September. Watch the teaser trailer above.

According to the official synopsis, “The Continental” will explore “the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the ‘John Wick’ universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.” Winston, who was played by the late, great Lance Reddick in the feature films and is essayed by Colin Woodell from “The Flight Attendant” here, “charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The teaser for “The Continental” is pretty straightforward – the 1970s setting is established, with Donna Summer’s 1977 Giorgio Moroder-produced smash “I Feel Love” cranked to 11 and the lapels wider than most interstate freeways. And of course there are typical “John Wick”-ian flourishes – creepy masks, gold coins, automatic weapons, pulsating nightclubs – to make sure you know what world you’re stepping into. We’re ready to check in.

The cast is led by Mel Gibson and also features Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Perhaps most excitingly, the first and third parts of the miniseries were directed by Albert Hughes, one half of the Hughes Brothers directing duo who were responsible for “Menace II Society,” “Dead Presidents” and “From Hell.” The second installment was directed by Charlotte Brändström, a Swedish/French filmmaker who has directed episodes of “The Rings of Power,” “The Outsider” and “The Witcher.”

“The Continental” was developed, written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons, with Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger serving as executive producers.