The CW Orders Crime Procedural ‘Wild Cards’ and Detective Drama ‘Sight Unseen’

The CW has ordered two new scripted dramas, the crime procedural “Wild Cards” and the detective drama “Sight Unseen.”

“Wild Cards” will see the return of CW stars Vanessa Morgan, known for her work on “Riverdale,” and Giacomo Gianniotti, known for “Reign,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “From Scratch.” As for “Sight Unseen,” the drama will star newcomer Dolly Lewis, “DMZ” star Agam Darshi, “The 100” star Jarod Joseph and Daniel Gillies, known for his work on “Virgin River” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

“’Wild Cards’ and ‘Sight Unseen’ are two unique, binge-worthy shows that reflect The CW’s commitment to compelling, top-tier storytelling that will appeal to our loyal fans and attract a wide range of new viewers,” head of scripted programming for The CW, Liz Wise Lyall, said in a statement.

Wise Lyall also noted that the network is “thrilled” to collaborate with Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan for “Wild Cards” and Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions for “Sight Unseen” “to bring these dynamic series to life and highlight just how expansive The CW brand can be.”

Created in partnership with CBC, “Wild Cards” is a comedic crime-solving procedural that follows a gruff and sarcastic cop named Ellis (Gianniotti) and a spirited and clever con woman named Max (Morgan). When an arrested Max helps Ellis solve a local crime, the two are given the opportunity to team up in the interest of redeeming themselves.

The series is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures for the Canadian broadcaster CBC. It’s created by Michael Konyves with Konyves, James Genn, Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan serving as its executive producers.

“Sight Unseen” follows a top homicide detective (Lewis) who is forced to quit her job after an incident that ended with her nearly killing her partner and being diagnosed as blind. With no other option, she accepts the help of an assistance app run by a seeing-eye guide (Darshi), an agoraphobe who lives thousands of miles away. Using an ear piece and camera, the two team up to solve crimes. The series is inspired by one of the co-creators’ experiences with sight loss.

The series is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions for the Canadian broadcaster Bell Media’s CTV. Karen Troubetzkoy and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy co-showrun the series and executive produce it as well. Director John Fawcett also serves as an executive producer along with Blink49’s John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin; Front Street Pictures’ Charles Cooper; writer Derek Schreyer and Ryan Knighton.