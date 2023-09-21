The CW has given a green light to “Crime Nation,” the network’s first true crime series. The 10-episode justice anthology, set to launch in early 2024, delves into real-life mysteries, cold cases and tense investigations.

Each two-hour episode features a ripped-from-the-headlines crime and uncovers new details, complemented by on-camera interviews with the people at the center of the cases. “Crime Nation” is executive produced by head of Candle True Stories and former ABC News president James Goldston.

“As the first true crime series in the history of The CW, ‘Crime Nation’ will provide a fresh new spin on the genre, giving viewers a deeper look into a variety of thrilling and compelling cases,” Heather Olander, The CW’s head of unscripted programming, said in a statement. “The social media conversation around true crime is bigger than ever, and the ‘Crime Nation’ team will explore the relationship between the public narrative and official investigations for each case.”

Cases that will be covered on the new show include the Delphi murders, the Lori Vallow Daybell case, the Gabby Petito murder and the Gilgo Beach murders. Along with fresh interviews, “Crime Nation” will also feature expert analysis, along with a look at how social media plays a role in these crimes.

The new series order comes as the CW continues to expand its programming offerings away from YA fare and superhero spin-offs, in an effort to boost the broadcast network’s viewership and profitability. The network’s fall schedule boasts a wide variety of scripted programming thanks to international acquisitions, like “Sullivan’s Crossing” and “The Spencer Sisters,” set to have their U.S. premieres in the coming weeks.

The network has also expanded into the reality television realm, airing the upcoming third season of “FBoy Island” and ironing a deal to present the Miss USA 2023 pageant this fall.

“Crime Nation” is produced by Candle True Stories, a division of Candle Media dedicated to telling the world’s greatest nonfiction stories through a cinematic lens. The series is executive produced by Goldston, Steven Baker and Mike Sheridan.