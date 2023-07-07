Brad Schwartz of The CW (Pop TV)

CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz. (Courtesy of Pop)

The CW’s Brad Schwartz Knows Not All His Content Swings Will Hit: ‘That Was Certainly by Design’

by | July 7, 2023 @ 1:59 PM

With an investment in international content, the network stands to air more scripted content than most of its peers this fall amid the writers’ strike

There’s a joke thrown around The CW offices: “We have more fans than viewers,” the network’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz told TheWrap in a recent interview.

It’s a good line, one that alludes to the network’s dedicated fanbases that routinely make small-audience shows like “Nancy Drew” and “Gotham Knights” trend on Twitter. But it’s also a joke that nods to why the network is in the middle of such a massive transition following its 2022 acquisition by Nexstar. For Schwartz, The CW’s future is dependent on both retaining the passionate audience that’s been loyal to the brand over the past 20 years, and diversifying so it can compete with its network peers.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for move then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post's entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site's growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in the industry, especially when it came to Decider's coverage of true crime. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

