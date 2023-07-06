“All American: Homecoming” regulars Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will not return as regulars for Season 3 of the CW college series, a source close to the production confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday.

Jenrette, who plays journalism professor Amara Patterson, will be back as a recurring character, while Smith will also likely recur as baseball prodigy Damon Sims.

Cast members confirmed to return as series regulars are Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, Mitchell Edwards, Cory Hardrict and Rhoyle Ivy King, with Hardrict and King likely to appear in fewer episodes.

No decision has been made yet on Camille Hyde’s character, Thea Mays.

The cuts come after Nextstar’s purchase of the network late last year.

The “Superman & Lois” cast is also seeing significant reductions, with, only four of the 12 regulars from Season 3 series returning for Season 4.

