‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘All American: Homecoming’ Will Return to The CW

“Superman & Lois” and “All American: Homecoming” will be returning for additional seasons at The CW, the network announced Monday.

The “All American” spinoff and college drama will return for 13-episode third season while the superhero drama comes back to the network for a 10-episode fourth season.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘All American: Homecoming’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ back to The CW,” The CW Network president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

Ahead of the renewal, “Superman & Lois,” which was originally started as a “Supergirl” spinoff and is based on the characters from DC Comics, was hinted to return for an additional season “or two” by DC head James Gunn, who said in January that “it’s a show everybody likes, so it’s gonna keep going for a little bit.”

Starring Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, the third installment of the superhero series will be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher and Geoff Johns serve as executive producers for the series.

“All American: Homecoming,” which stars Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Peyton Alex Smith as baseball player Damon Sims, also hails from Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. EPs for the series include Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Marqui Jackson and Lindsay Dunn.

The news comes as the network made the decision not to renew “Gotham Knights” for a second season ahead of its Season 1 finale that is slated to air on June 27.