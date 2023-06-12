The CW Cancels ‘Gotham Knights’ After One Season

“Gotham Knights” will not be returning to The CW.

After just one season, the finale of which airs June 27, the DC series cancellation news comes alongside renewal announcements for “All American: Homecoming” and “Superman & Lois.”

Focusing on Batman’s adopted son after the Dark Knight’s death, the show shares a premise with a video game dropped last year, though the two are unrelated. The heroes of Gotham attempt to maintain justice after the Caped Crusader’s untimely demise.

Lead character Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) was adopted by Bruce Wayne after being orphaned, but he didn’t learn his guardian’s full identity until it is too late. Hayes got framed for Wayne’s murder, which brought him to form a team to prove otherwise. Hayes’ squad includes school friend Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), siblings on-the-run Harper and Cullen Row (Fallon Smith, Tyler DiChiara) and Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson), a.k.a. Robin, who was first introduced in the graphic novel “The Dark Knight Returns” in 1986.

The Joker’s daughter Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) also factored into the assembled group, but she didn’t favor her father or Batman. The task force aimed to uncover the true identity of Bruce Wayne’s killer and save Gotham City from whoever hid in the shadows.

Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) also portrayed District Attorney Harvey Dent, who was a friend to both Wayne and Hayes.

Harvey became Two-Face in the Bat-mythology, also known as the White Knight, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart in “The Dark Knight” (2008).

“All-American: Homecoming” will return to the network in a third season with 13 episodes. “Superman & Lois” will come back with a fourth season containing 10 episodes.

The 13-episode season of “Gotham Knights” comes from Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. It was created by Chad Fiveash, James Patrick Stoterauz and Natalie Abrams.