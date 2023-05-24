‘Gotham Knights’ Gets a Boost on Breakout New Shows Ranking | Chart

Fan interest in the fate of the CW show seems to be driving demand, despite poor reviews

Despite terrible reviews — including a 23% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a “ skip it” from Decider — the CW’s “ Gotham Knights ” seems to have found a dedicated fan base.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

During a two-week break that ended Tuesday, the show saw a 17% increase in demand and rose up to take third place with 23.1 times more demand than the average series for the week of May 13-19, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

As we mentioned last week, uncertainty over the fate of the show, which has not yet been greenlit for another season, could be a factor in driving audience demand for the series, especially after fans launched a campaign asking the CW to renew the series.

The week also saw Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” keep its throne as the top breakout show in the U.S., despite a 15% decline in demand. The show, which had an impressive debut run after its premiere on May 4, had 29 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week.

Demand for HBO Max’s thriller “Love & Death” remained strong as well, dropping only by 3% in the week as the show held on to its position in third place. Adult Swim’s “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” also impressively maintained almost the same level of audience demand as last week although it slid to fourth place, losing its position in third to “Gotham Knights” after the latter’s double-digit increase in demand.

Breakout shows, May 13-19, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

After its third episode aired on May 12, “Silo” moved up to fifth place in the ranking with 22.6 times the average series demand, a 6% increase from last week. Based on Hugh Howey’s novel, the Apple TV+ series has received a number of positive reviews, which could lead to increased audience attention on the show over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole” and Peacock’s “Mrs. Davis” both saw a drop in demand this week, down 6% and 2% respectively. “Rabbit Hole” ended on May 7, so the drop in demand for the series is not unexpected, while “Mrs. Davis” just aired its finale last Thursday, which means it is likely that we may see a spike in demand for the show next week as viewers catch up to the episodes.

A new series entered the breakout shows ranking this week: Disney+’s “The Muppets Mayhem,” a musical comedy show had a 44% increase in demand after it premiered all 10 episodes on May 10. The show marks the first big “Muppets” project since 2014, and stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm. It also includes guest appearances from stars like Kesha, Lil Nas X and Weird Al Yankovic, likely contributing to the popularity of the series in the week.

Rounding out the breakout shows ranking this week, ABC’s “The Company You Keep” took 10th place with 18.7 times the average series demand, a further 9% decline in demand since its finale on May 7.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.