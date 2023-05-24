"Gotham Knights" cast

Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row (left), Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Doe, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row and Navia Robinson as Robin in a still from "Gotham Knights."

‘Gotham Knights’ Gets a Boost on Breakout New Shows Ranking | Chart

by | May 24, 2023 @ 5:51 PM

Fan interest in the fate of the CW show seems to be driving demand, despite poor reviews

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Despite terrible reviews — including a 23% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a “skip it” from Decider — the CW’s “Gotham Knights” seems to have found a dedicated fan base.

