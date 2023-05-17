Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio in "Queen Charlotte"

Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio in "Queen Charlotte." (Netflix)

‘Queen Charlotte’ Reigns Atop the List of Breakout New Shows | Chart

by | May 17, 2023 @ 5:35 PM

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” spin-off handily dethroned Prime Video’s “Citadel”

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

After “The Last of Us” enjoyed a long reign this year atop the list of breakout new shows, suddenly there’s a new monarch in town. The current reigning champion is Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which made its debut in the ranking and secured the top spot as the most in-demand breakout show with a 233% increase in demand for the week of May 6-12, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

