Netflix’s “Bridgerton” spin-off handily dethroned Prime Video’s “Citadel”

After “The Last of Us” enjoyed a long reign this year atop the list of breakout new shows, suddenly there’s a new monarch in town. The current reigning champion is Netflix’s “ Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ,” which made its debut in the ranking and secured the top spot as the most in-demand breakout show with a 233% increase in demand for the week of May 6-12, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The show had an impressive 34.3 times the average series demand, showing that audiences are eager to delve deeper into the world of “Bridgerton.” “Queen Charlotte” also dethroned Amazon Prime Video’s “Citadel,” which fell to fourth place.

HBO Max’s “Love & Death” remained popular among viewers, rising to second place in the ranking with a 19% increase in demand. The thriller mini-series based on a true story continues to attract viewers with its intriguing plot and strong performances, and had 25.2 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week.

Adult Swim’s “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” also made a significant leap in the ranking, taking third place with a 160% increase in demand from last week. The steampunk animated show had 23.2 times the average demand and is proving to be a hit among viewers.

Apple TV+’s “Silo” entered the ranking in sixth place with a 161% increase in audience attention, making it 21.2 times more in demand than the average series. The dystopian sci-fi series follows a community which exists in a giant underground silo that plunges hundreds of stories deep.

ABC’s “The Company You Keep” had a 14% increase in demand following its finale on May 7 and took seventh place in the ranking with 20.6 times the average series demand. The series has kept viewers engaged with its plot and strong performances throughout its first season.

Top new shows, May 6-12, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The CW’s “Gotham Knights” also saw a double-digit increase in demand, up 14%, and took ninth place in the ranking after its eighth episode aired on May 9. The news that the network might only be renewing one DC show could have also increased audience interest in the series.

Finally, in 10th place, we see Tokyo MX’s “Oshi no Ko” with 18.5 times the average series demand. The series is set for a June 21 finale, and we expect demand for it to increase in the coming weeks.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.