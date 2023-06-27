As Nexstar continues to put its stamp on The CW, another network staple is set to depart. Kevin Levy, who is the the executive vice president of program planning, scheduling and acquisitions, will be leaving The CW on August 1, TheWrap can confirm. Levy first joined the network in 2006 at its launch.

The CW’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz announced the impending departure in a memo to staff. “A 25-year industry veteran, Kevin helped build this network twice: first during his time at UPN where he began his television career and helped launch shows like ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Everybody Hates Chris,’ then again as part of the original executive team that created The CW in 2006,” the memo reads.

Schwartz also praised Levy for his work on network staples such as “The Flash,” “Supernatural,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Riverdale,” “All American” and “Gossip Girl.”

“Through his work leading the network’s acquisitions of movies, specials and series, Kevin brought in some of The CW’s most successful franchises. Over the past nine months, Kevin helped us re-imagine the network once again under Nexstar, embracing new directions and setting us up for future success by securing series such as ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ ‘The Librarians: The Next Chapter’ and ‘Son of a Critch,'” the memo continues. “Now that the hard transition work is done, he is ready for his next adventure.”

The note also said that those at the The CW “wish him all the best, and will continue to have him on speed-dial.”

Levy is the latest major change for the network as The CW undergoes a massive shift. In the fall of 2022, Nexstar Media Group acquired the controlling interest of the network with both Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery retaining a 12.5% ownership stake, each.

