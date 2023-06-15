Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik will not return as series regulars for “Superman & Lois” Season 4, TheWrap has learned.

Walsh, Chriqui, Valdez, Parks and Navarrette have been in the show’s core cast since the beginning of the CW series, while Hasmik and Buck were promoted to series regulars in Season 2. Parks confirmed the news in an Instagram story captioned “Looking for work” with Hasmik and writer Jai Jamison tagged.

A source close to the production told TheWrap that the hope is for the group to recur or make guest appearances next season pending their availability.

Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show with Berlanti Productions, declined to comment.

The move comes less than a week after “Superman & Lois” and “All American: Homecoming” received their renewal orders at the network.

“These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television,” CW president Brad Schwartz said in a statement at the time. “We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

In January, DC head James Gunn hinted that “Superman & Lois” would return for an additional season “or two.”

“It’s a show everybody likes, so it’s going to keep going for a little bit,” he said.

Series regulars returning for Season 4 include Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop and Michael Cudlitz. Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher and Geoff Johns serve as executive producers for the series.

The show is currently airing its third season Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The Season 3 finale is set to air Tuesday, June 27.