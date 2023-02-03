“The Daily Show” guest host DL Hughley had a good laugh at Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, after Hannity admitted that “there is a small majority of bad cops,” and argued that they need to stop killing white people too. Hughley dubbed Hannity a “white Al Sharpton” for his comments.

The moment came as Hughley pulled up a segment of Hannity’s show, in which he called out “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, for wondering if nationwide police reform would only happen if the victim was white.

“Clearly, it doesn’t matter if it’s a white policeman or a Black policeman, it is a problem in the policing itself, you know?” Whoopi said on Monday. “Seems things don’t make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel, or they can recognize. But how many times do we have to — do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything?”

The host immediately clarified that she was “not suggesting that” that happen or calling for violence of any sort. “I’m just asking: Is that what people have to see in order to wake up and realize this affects us all?” she said.

In response, Hannity cited a study “an online organization that tracks this data” which found that 374 white Americans died during police altercations last year. The host noted that that number is higher than any other race, and thus indicates “there is no systemic racism in policing.” He added that though he believes the “vast, overwhelming majority” of police are good cops, “there is a small majority of bad cops.”

“He said it! Small majority of bad cops,” Hughley said with a laugh. “Now that is a Freudian slip for your ass. That is one.”

The comedian then went on to explain that it would make sense that cops killed more white people than Black people, “because there are way more of them! Way more.”

“But Sean is right, the police do need to stop killing white people too,” Hughley said. “Welcome to the struggle my brother. You tell ‘em. He’s like the white Al Sharpton! It’s great.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.