‘The Daily Show’ Gives Dems Advice to Build Post-Biden Excitement: ‘Kamala Harris Has to Drop out’ | Video

“The Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta had some bold advice for how Democrats can build on the overwhelming excitement about Kamala Harris since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and she replaced him as the presumptive presidential nominee.

“There’s only one way to do it. Kamala Harris has to drop out,” Kosta told this week’s host Ronny Chieng when asked about it on Wednesday’ “The Daily Show.”

“Why?” Chieng asked. “Everyone’s enthusiastic about it.”

“Well, the excitement is not about her,” Kosta declared. “It’s about the newness. You know when that new kid comes to your school and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, what’s his deal?’ He’s not actually cool. He’s just another loser whose dad happened to get a job near your school, so quit fawning about him Becky.”

“Look, the point is this. newness goes away, as will this enthusiasm for Kamala. It’s not going to be Megan thee stallion at her next rally. It’s gonna be Katy Perry and not ‘Teenage Dream’ Katy Perry. It’s gonna be her new album, the one that the gays won’t even listen to,” he continued.

“If Kamala steps away, who will replace her,” Chieng asked.

“Who cares?” Kosta said. “The new nominee doesn’t matter because the Democrats should replace them to every week. New candidate new excitement, Republicans won’t be able to keep up. Oh, you think Gavin Newsom is unfit to be president? Who cares, because it’s Buttigieg now.”

“I mean, I do like Pete Buttigieg,” Chieng said.

“Well too bad, he’s out because now the candidate is Twisters.”

“Like the actual tornado? Chieng asked.

“It doesn’t matter because now it’s Gretchen Whitmer,” Kosta went on. “After Whitmer and Shapiro and Tom Hanks and that pommel horse guy, they’re finally going to reach the last possible nominee: Joseph, Robinette Biden.”

Told that’s how everything started by an incredulous Chieng, Kosta explained, “Exactly. And as soon as he takes the oath of office, he resigns in favor of his VP, Kamala Harris. And the excitement loop begins again.”

Watch the clip below:

Earlier in the episode, Chieng spent some time talking about Donald Trump’s fairly disastrous — and very racist – day, particularly his false claims Kamala Harris isn’t really black and only claims to be for political gain. You can also see that in video above.