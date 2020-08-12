‘The Doctors’ Hosts Depart as Daytime Talk Show Gets New Format, Studio

The daytime talk show “The Doctors” will feature a new format and host when it returns for Season 13 next month, the show’s producers announced on Wednesday.

Set to premiere on Sept. 21, the new season will see the show shift to a solo-host format with Ian Smith set to take the reins. Previous hosts Travis Stork, Andrew Ordon, Judy Ho, Nita Landry and Sonia Batra will not return for the new episodes.

“Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important,” executive producer Jay McGraw said in a statement. “‘The Doctors’ recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they’re looking for and deserve to get. Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever.”

The theme of the new season is “Take Your Power Back,” which is “designed to empower viewers to break through the fear and uncertainty of current times.” It will also feature a new east coast-based studio without a live audience. Production on the new episodes is set to begin this month.

“This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and THE DOCTORS is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives,” said Smith. “Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine, and I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back.”

“The Doctors” is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Dr. Phillip C. McGraw are executive producers.