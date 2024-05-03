‘The Fall Guy’ Cast and Character Guide

After the summer of Barbenheimer, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt now share the screen in “The Fall Guy.” And they’re surrounded by some very familiar faces.

Now in theaters, the David Leitch film is effectively a love letter to stunt people, and tells the story of Colt Seavers (Gosling), a stuntman who must save the movie he gets roped into working on after a massive injury. He the stunt double for a world-famous actor, but when that actor goes missing, it’s up to Colt to figure everything out.

The thing about stunt doubles, though, is that they often look awfully similar to the people they’re doubling (for obvious reasons). So, here’s who’s who in “The Fall Guy.”