‘The Fall Guy’ Cast and Character Guide

After the summer of Barbenheimer, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt now share the screen in “The Fall Guy.” And they’re surrounded by some very familiar faces.
Now in theaters, the David Leitch film is effectively a love letter to stunt people, and tells the story of Colt Seavers (Gosling), a stuntman who must save the movie he gets roped into working on after a massive injury. He the stunt double for a world-famous actor, but when that actor goes missing, it’s up to Colt to figure everything out.
The thing about stunt doubles, though, is that they often look awfully similar to the people they’re doubling (for obvious reasons). So, here’s who’s who in “The Fall Guy.”
Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) — Ken’s job was beach, and Colt’s job is — well, it’s actually many things. It’s driving, it’s falling, it’s getting lit on fire. But he’s played by the same man: Ryan Gosling, star of “Barbie,” “The Notebook” and much more.
Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) — Jody is Colt’s director, but also his ex-girlfriend. She’s played by Emily Blunt, fresh off of starring in “Oppenheimer.”
Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham) — She doesn’t have her usual white-blonde hair in this, but Gail, the producer, is indeed played by Hannah Waddingham, best known for her roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Ted Lasso.”
Dan Tucker (Winston Duke) — Dan is Colt’s friend and stunt coordinator, who helps him get back into the swing of things after his injury. Winston Duke, who fans will most certainly recognize as M’Baku from Marvel’s “Black Panther” films, plays the character.
Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) — Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ryan Gosling may not look alike at first glance, but with the right hair and make-up, it’s uncanny. So, Tom Ryder is the actor that Gosling’s Colt handles stunts for. Taylor-Johnson, of course, starred in the “Kick-Ass” movies, “Bullet Train,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and more.
Alma Milan (Stephanie Hsu) — Of course a major movie star like Tom Ryder has an assistant. Her name is Alma, and she’s only briefly in the film, but has a memorable car fight. She’s played by “Joy Ride” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu.
Iggy Starr (Teresa Palmer) — Iggy is Tom’s girlfriend and, like Alma, she’s not in “The Fall Guy” very much, but if she sparks some recognition in your head, it’s because that’s Teresa Palmer. The actress is best known for starring in films including “Warm Bodies,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and more.
