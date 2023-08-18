DC’s “The Flash” is set to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max starting Aug. 25.

The first-ever standalone feature film for Barry Allen, which stars Ezra Miller and is directed by Andy Muschetti (the “IT” films, “Mama”), follows the titular superhero as he uses his powers to travel back in time to change the events of the past.

But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for.

The streaming announcement comes as the film was a commercial disappointment when it hit theaters back in May. It grossed $108 million domestically and just $268 million worldwide.

In addition to Miller, the cast of “The Flash” includes Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (“Bullet Train,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Ron Livingston (“Loudermilk,” “The Conjuring”), Maribel Verdú (“Elite,” “Y tu mamá también”), Kiersey Clemons (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Sweetheart”), Antje Traue (“King of Ravens,” “Man of Steel”) and Michael Keaton (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Batman”).

The film is produced by Barbara Muschietti (the “IT” films, “Mama”) and Michael Disco (“Rampage,” “San Andreas”), with a screenplay by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey,” “Bumblebee”), and screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) and Joby Harold (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Army of the Dead”) based on characters from DC.

Executive producers of “The Flash” include Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins. “The Flash” is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.