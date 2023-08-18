‘Blue Beetle’ Earns $3.3 Million at Thursday Box Office

Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Blue Beetle” earned $3.3 million in Thursday previews. That positions the $120 million action fantasy, which was initially intended for an HBO Max release, for an opening weekend between $22 million and $33 million. Meanwhile, Universal’s “Strays” earned $1.1 million in Thursday previews. That includes $275,000 in early access showings. The “Blue Beetle” previews began at 2:00 pm while the “Strays” advance-day screenings began at 5:00 pm.

“Blue Beetle” is caught between multiple historical landmarks

The picture enters the weekend with solid reviews (79% fresh and 6.5/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and decent online buzz. It has nonetheless had to promote itself without its writer or its stars due to the ongoing labor stoppages.