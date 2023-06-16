Does ‘The Flash’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“The Flash” is here.

And this time the scarlet speedster (played by Ezra Miller) has really gotten himself into a pickle: during an effort to travel back in time and save his mother, he’s knocked out of his timeline and winds up in a dimension where his mom is still alive (yay!) but there aren’t any other superheroes (boo!) This becomes even more problematic when Zod (Michael Shannon, reprising his role from “Man of Steel”) shows up to conquer a Superman-free earth. See, a real pickle!

But a question that looms even larger than: can The Flash save both of his timelines and return home is … should you, as an audience member attending a showing of “The Flash,” stick around afterwards for a post-credits scene? Read on to find out. The survival of your universe could depend on it.

Is there a post-credits scene after “The Flash?”

Yes, there is. The year is 2023. “The Flash” is a superhero movie. Do the math.

Does the scene in question add meaningfully to the context of the film or set up some new adventure down the line?

Not really.

Is it funny like the shawarma gag at the end of “The Avengers” or the return of Pizza Poppa following “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?”

Nope.

Oh.

Yeah.

Is there a big-time cameo at least?

Yeah, sort of. It features another Justice League member from the Zack Snyder version of the DC Universe. There is that.

Is there some acknowledgment that the events of “The Flash,” as obsessed as they are with alternate universes and whatnot, has created this new universe that DC will ultimately explore?

Negative.

“The Flash” is now playing exclusively in theaters.