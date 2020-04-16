Jess Cagle

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter Courts Ex-People Editor Jess Cagle to Replace Matt Belloni (Exclusive)

by and | April 16, 2020 @ 4:52 PM

Valence Media’s chief executives are dealing with “meltdown mode” in wake of Belloni’s ouster and mass layoffs, insider says

The Hollywood Reporter’s parent company Valence Media has been courting Jess Cagle, the former editor in chief of People and Entertainment Weekly who currently serves as SiriusXM’s chief entertainment anchor, to replace Matt Belloni as THR’s top editor, TheWrap has learned.

A spokeswoman for Valence Media had no comment. Cagle did not respond to TheWrap’s requests by phone and email.

According to an individual with knowledge of the conversations, Valence co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk have been in contact with Cagle, hoping he will take over the Hollywood trade. But the job may not be easy to fill given all the bad press generated in the wake of Belloni’s abrupt ouster last week and massive staff cuts this week to THR and sister publications Billboard and Vibe.

The atmosphere at Valence was described by this individual as “meltdown mode” as the CEOs deal with the aftermath of dismissing 100 staffers this week, including Publisher Lynne Segall, chief film critic Todd McCarthy and a dozen senior writers and editors.

Also Read: 'Bloodbath': The Hollywood Reporter Ends a 10-Year, Heady Run at Reinvention

As TheWrap reported, Belloni was abruptly ousted from THR’s tob job last week after clashing with Valence’s chief executives over the publication’s editorial independence. In a memo to staff announcing his exit, Belloni did not explicitly state the reason for his departure but said “well-meaning, diligent, ambitious people can disagree about fundamental priorities and strategies.” In the interim, deputy editorial director Jeanie Pyun, deputy editorial director for digital media Tom Seeley and executive editor for TV Lacey Rose have been tasked to step in as interim chiefs. 

Cagle is a veteran entertainment journalist who helped launch Entertainment Weekly in 1990 and served as the editor in chief of People magazine from 2014-2019. In the fall of 2019, he joined SiriusXM as its chief entertainment anchor and co-hosts a daily pop culture and celebrity interview show from Los Angeles.

Also Read: Hollywood Reporter, Billboard Set for Deep Staffing Cuts by Owner Valence Media (Exclusive)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, close to 20 senior staffers were laid off from THR, among them senior film editor Piya Sinha-Roy, senior editor Benjamin Svetkey, real estate and city editor Peter Kiefer, senior events editor Ramona Saviss and senior reporter Rebecca Sun.

THR has been losing millions of dollars every year for many years, and the cuts are aimed at bringing the publication closer to break even. As TheWrap previously reported, THR and Billboard are currently losing nearly $20 million per year. The staff reductions were aimed at saving about $10 million per year.

In a Tuesday memo to staff obtained by CNN Business, Wiczyk and Satchu attributed the layoffs to the pandemic and company-wide restructuring that were “planned for 2020-2021.”

Also Read: The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Vibe Hit With Layoffs by Owner Valence Media

“Each of our divisions was affected differently, dependent on the specifics of the business. The greatest impact was on our Media division, which underwent layoffs and a restructuring, part of which was a response to advertising market conditions and part of which was an acceleration of actions that were planned for 2020-2021,” the memo said. “Though these are uncertain times, we made these decisions assuming that our society will emerge from lockdown over the course of the summer and early fall, and that there will be a fairly serious global recession for at least one year. We do not anticipate any more COVID-19 related actions unless conditions fall below that threshold.”

Wiczyk and Satchu also announced they would be foregoing their salaries and instituting pay cuts for employees making more than $100,000. An unnamed source who spoke with CNN Business said that the pay cuts would be in the 15-25% range.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
1 of 49

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Roku

What Roku’s Stock Price Surge Means For the Streaming Platform
Cannes

Cannes 2020: Why Cancellation Looks More Likely Than a Virtual Festival
Riot Games Hypixel

Riot Games Acquires Indie Game Developer Hypixel Studios
The Hollywood Reporter magazine

‘Bloodbath': The Hollywood Reporter Ends a 10-Year, Heady Run at Reinvention
Sports TV coronavirus

With Athletes Benched, Sports Fans Watch More News – and Reruns of Classic Games
Hollywood Reporter magazines

The Hollywood Reporter Lays Off Publisher Lynne Segall, Top Editors as Deep Cuts Continue at Valence Media
animal house flounder valence media billboard hollywood reporter

Sacked Billboard, Hollywood Reporter IT Staff Go Rogue With Unauthorized Story Quoting ‘Animal House’
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings delivers a keynote address at CES 2016

Move Over, Mickey: Netflix Hits All-Time Stock High, Is Now Worth (Slightly) More Than Disney
paradigm

Paradigm Revolt: CEO Sam Gores Backs Down After Music Agents Object to 50% Pay Cut
peacock

Why NBCU Is Still Optimistic About Peacock Despite Mid-Pandemic, Olympics-Free Launch
Coronavirus Streaming Distribution Movie Theaters

Shortening Theatrical Window Will Reduce Home Video Revenue, NATO Study Says
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE