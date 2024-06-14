The Hollywood Reporter implemented layoffs on Thursday, impacting a small number of editorial staffers, including longtime TV editor Lesley Goldberg, who has been with the outlet since 2003.

Multiple editorial staffers have been laid off from THR, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, including senior editor of diversity and inclusion Rebecca Sun and Goldberg, which came as a surprise to the editorial staff.

“Today is my last day at THR, a job that truly changed my life personally and professionally,” Goldberg wrote on social media announcing her exit from the outlet after over 20 years. “I’m not sure what’s next, but I’m really excited about all of the possibilities.”

Goldberg has covered the business of TV for two decades, winning many awards for her coverage. She also co-hosts the weekly podcast TV’s Top 5, which features exclusive interview content and analysis.

Sun who has also been impacted by the staff reductions oversees the THR’s coverage of equity and representation. Sun’s reporting has won both National Arts & Entertainment Journalism and Southern California Journalism awards from the Los Angeles Press Club.

According to the individual, Cathy Field, THR’s vice president of business development and consumer partnerships was also laid off from the organization a week ago.

This follows layoffs at THR last summer.

On Friday, Goldberg offered some advice to the “next generation of THR “legacies,” to “continue to know your worth and do your best to find work-life balance and listen to the words of wisdom of those you respect most.”

I'm not sure what's next, but I'm really excited about all of the possibilities. I really hope that #TVsTop5 is part of whatever that is. pic.twitter.com/gGFxkWnhrz — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) June 14, 2024

Penske Media Company, the owner of THR, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.