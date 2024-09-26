‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Premiere Eliminates an NFL Legend: And Leaf Sheep Is…

“The Masked Singer” returned to kick off season 12 on Wednesday night, and ironically enough “kick off” is a pretty good metaphor for the first contestant that was eliminated.

The night began with a special appearance by season 8 contestant William Shatner, who sang under the knight mask during his stint on the show. On Wednesday though, he was just himself, taking the stage to introduce a performance by panelist Rita Ora, returning for her second season.

From there, things proceeded as usual, with the first group of contestants taking the stage for their own performances. In the end though, it was Leaf Sheep that saw an early elimination, and under the mask was… John Elway, formerly of the Denver Broncos.

See? Kick off, kickoff…we told you! Sure, Elway was a quarterback, rather than a kicker, but it still counts. And with that, season 12 of “The Masked Singer” is officially underway.

As always, this season will feature special theme nights. This time around, they’ll celebrate beloved franchises including Barbie and “Footloose,” artists like Miley Cyrus, and more. Fans will also get the return of theme nights including “Soundtrack of My Life” and “Thanksgiving Night,” as well as new ones in “Sports Night,” “60’s Night” and a “Who Are You Fest,” featuring music from memorable festival lineups.

“The Masked Singer” added new elements this season though too. In addition to now hiding clues within the costume itself, each of the masked contestants has a celebrity Masked Ambassador endorsing them, as seen in the premiere.

These Ambassadors are all alums of the series, and have a special connection to each singer, so they can provide major clues about their friends’ identities.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.