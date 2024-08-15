‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Introduces ‘Footloose,’ Barbie and Miley Cyrus-Themed Nights

“The Masked Singer” will revive more classics for the twelfth season of the Fox competition show. The Emmy Award-winning game show will pay tribute to Mattel’s Barbie, “Footloose” and pop icon Miley Cyrus in new themed nights.

The show that has helped give new life to seasoned singers will celebrate brands that have made their mark on the culture.

For the 65th anniversary of Mattel’s Barbie, the new season will pay tribute to the dolls that inspired girls across the world. Behind their unique guises, the masked stars will also sing and dance along to the “Footloose” soundtrack to ring in the film’s 40th anniversary.

Disney Legend Miley Cyrus will receive her own tribute, with contestants giving her her “Flowers” as they sing through the pop star’s catalog.

Several fan-favorite theme nights will also return, including “Soundtrack of My Life,” which gives fans and judges alike helpful clues into the voice behind the mask. Other new themes include “Sports Night,” “’60s Night” and a first-of-its-kind “Who Are You Fest,” featuring music from memorable festival lineups.

For the first time in the show’s history, the 15 masked singers will be endorsed by celebrity “Masked Ambassadors.” These ambassadors are all former contestants from the show — and their connection to the show’s new stars may give clues to viewers at home. Some of this season’s ambassadors include Dick Van Dyke, Jewel, Ne-Yo and DeMarcus Ware.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg all return alongside host Nick Cannon for Season 12.

“The Masked Singer” itself returns to Fox Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can watch the series on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and on-demand.