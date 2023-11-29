It’s disco night on “The Masked Singer” this week, and panelist Ken Jeong is fully convinced that Usher is in the singing competition’s club with his homies.

And we do mean fully, in this case. In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode, Jeong — who apparently “can treat a Saturday Night Fever” — is more confident than ever with his guess, arguing that all the clues of the apron-wearing cow line up to indicate the “Yeah!” singer is underneath the mask.

“You know what? Real talk, I know exactly who this is,” Jeong says with his usual bravado. “Because all signs point to Usher.”

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive clip of the episode above.

Jeong connects the singer to Donnie Wahlberg, as they both performed at the Michael Jackson memorial, and argues that Cow’s football-related clue is a clear reference to “The Faculty,” in which Usher starred as a football player named Gabe Santora.

For once, Jeong’s guess isn’t met with boos. As the audience takes it in, fellow panelist Nicole Scherzinger admits that she doesn’t think it’s a bad guess. Regardless of who it is though, panelist Robin Thicke thinks they’re “dairy, dairy good.”

Disco night on “The Masked Singer” will kick off with a special performance by the legendary disco band The Trammps, before Group A returns for their final competition.

At the end of the night, two contestants will be unmasked, unless the panel uses the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.