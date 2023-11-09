‘The Masked Singer’ Sends a Housewife Back Home: And Hibiscus Is…

It was “One-Hit Wonders” night on “The Masked Singer” this week and, perhaps fittingly, they sent home a competitor after just one performance on the show.

Wednesday’s episode, pushed back by the World Series, saw the premiere of Group D and thus, the introduction of Hibiscus. She gave her all to a performance of “It’s Raining Men,” but sadly, it was the flower who went home at the end of the night.

Her clues included references to Sharon Stone, Elton John, a gingerbread house and more, along with a cryptic hint from Hibiscus herself: “I’ve been in a couple beauty pageants and I’ve also worn a tiara.”

As a result, the panel threw out guesses including Kim Zolciak, Bonnie Hunt and Janice Dickinson. But, in the end, Hibiscus was unmasked to reveal… Luann de Lesseps.

De Lesseps is of course best known for being one of the original cast members of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” — and indeed, NYC was featured in her clue package. But she was more than happy to take on a singing competition.

“I love a good challenge. Like we did at the Berkshires, the treasure hunts and all that stuff. I love competition,” she told TheWrap. “I think it’s so much fun. I love playing, and so it was such a great experience. I feel very grateful I have been able to do something like this.”

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.