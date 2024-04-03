“The Matrix” just celebrated its 25th anniversary. And now, Warner Bros. has announced a new installment in the franchise, this time coming from writer/director Drew Goddard. Goddard will also produce the new movie alongside his partner Sarah Esberg via their Goddard Textiles banner with original “Matrix” writer/director Lana Wachowski executive producing.

From what we can gather, this fifth film is simply set in the “Matrix” universe, not a direct sequel (but still, couldn’t Keanu Reeves be floating around in there somewhere?) The last film in the franchise, 2021’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” followed the release of the original trilogy (which had concluded in 2003 with the two sequels, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”).

“Resurrections” was a fun, metatextual romp through the “Matrix” mythology; it was also something of a box office disappointment (it lost money, undoubtedly in part because of its simultaneous release on HBO Max). Still, it established that, creatively, there was plenty of fuel left in the “Matrix” tank.

Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production, said in an official statement, “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the ‘Matrix’ world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly [Wachowski] began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters. The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new ‘Matrix’ film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

The filmmaker added in his own statement, “It is not hyperbole to say ‘The Matrix’ films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.” Stories (plural), eh?

Goddard is a supremely talented director and writer, who earned an Oscar nomination for his script for Ridley Scott’s “The Martian.” He also cowrote (with Joss Whedon) and directed “The Cabin in the Woods” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.” He also wrote “Cloverfield” and worked on the script for “World War Z.” He began in television, working on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Alias” and “Lost.” He also created Marvel’s first Netflix series “Daredevil” and wrote and directed episodes of “The Good Place.” His next script is for “Project Hail Mary,” based on the book by “The Martian” author Andy Weir, to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller later this summer. Ryan Gosling is set to star. He also has a new ABC series, “High Potential,” starring Kaitlin Olson, currently in production.