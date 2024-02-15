Apple TV+’s “The New Look” brings the people behind iconic haute couture fashion houses to life as it traces the cultural clash between the designers Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) and Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) after World War II and the Holocaust. As Chanel gets pushed out of the zeitgeist, Dior’s designs — based on his need to create for survival — slowly take the reins of haute couture.

The plot splits between the two fashion legends — though they never speak to each other throughout the show’s 10 episodes — as well as Dior’s sister, Catherine, and her harrowing experiences fighting for the French resistance.

Here are the famous faces portraying other famous faces in Apple TV+’s “The New Look” cast:

Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior in “The New Look” (Apple TV+) Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) Christian Dior started out working under Lucien Lelong at Lelong’s atelier, or fashion house, but he rose to prominence towards the end of World War II and gained ground swiftly in the aftermath of the war. His fierce love for his sister Catherine drives a lot of his decisions. Ben Mendelsohn is known for playing Andrew “Pope” Cody in “Animal Kingdom” (2010), Daggett in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), Orson Krennic in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) and Sorrento in “Ready Player One” (2018). He plays Jacob in “The Marsh King’s Daughter” (2023) and he will soon be seen as The Guy in “Freaky Tales” (2024). He also appears as Talos in Marvel properties like “Secret Invasion” and “Captain Marvel” (2019).

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel in “The New Look” (Apple TV+) Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) Coco Chanel chose to close the doors of her haute couture brand while the Nazis neutralized the demand for fashion, selling only her No. 5 perfume to stay afloat. She had associations with some Nazis when it came to her French soldier nephew Andre, as well as power moves she hoped to make to remain relevant in culture. Juliette Binoche won an Oscar for her supporting role in “The English Patient” (1997). She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in “Chocolat.” Most recently, she appeared as Eugénie in “The Taste of Things” (2023). She is also known for playing Elle in “Certified Copy” (2010), Maria Enders in “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014) and Dr. Ouelet in “Ghost in the Shell” (2017).

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior in “The New Look” (Apple TV+) Catherine Dior (Maisie Williams) Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister, fights for the French resistance. She lures Nazi soldiers, delivers secret messages and helps Jewish refugees and students hide from the SS Gestapo. Maisie Williams is most well-known for playing Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones” for all eight seasons. The role garnered her two Emmy nominations. She is also known for playing Lydia Lamont in “The Falling” (2014), Millie in “The Book of Love” (2016) and Rahne Sinclair in “The New Mutants” (2020).

John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong in “The New Look” (Apple TV+) Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich) Lucien Lelong employed Christian Dior for a long time. What Lelong lacks in creative vision, he makes up for in resources for his employees and kindness, especially towards Christian. Lelong also served as President of Couture during Dior’s rise to fame. John Malkovich is best known for playing Vicomte de Valmont in “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988), “Mitch Leary in “In the Line of Fire” (1993) and Osborne Cox in “Burn After Reading” (2008). He has also appeared as Grigor Andolov in seven episodes of “Billions,” Piers in “Velvet Buzzsaw” (2019) and Douglas in “Bird Box” (2018) and John Malkovich in “Being John Malkovich” (1999), among others.

Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi in “The New Look” (Apple TV+) Elsa Lombardi (Emily Mortimer) Elsa Lombardi is a fictionalized version of a real figure with whom Coco Chanel was close. Elsa and Chanel have a turbulent relationship full of ups and downs because they have family traumas in common. Emily Mortimer is best known for playing Chloe Hewett Wilton in “Match Point” (2005), Karin inn “Lars and the Real Girl” (2007), Jessie in “Transsiberian” (2008) and Jane Banks in “Marry Poppins Returns” (2018). She also voices Agent Holley Shiftwell in “Cars 2” (2011) as well as the young version of Sophie in “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004).