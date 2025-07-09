Roseanne Barr Slams Trump for Dodging Epstein Questions MAGA Still Cares About: ‘Read the Damn Room’

Roseanne Barr is holding President Trump accountable for dodging questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his reportedly nonexistent list which she insists his MAGA base still cares about.

Barr took to her X account to slam the president following video of him snapping at a reporter for asking about the Epstein records, where Trump said it was “unbelievable” the press was still asking for answers.

“Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein,” she wrote. “Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked about Epstein’s death and missing prison security footage on Tuesday and Trump jumped in and admonished the reporter for continuing to talk about the man.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this all of the things,” the president said to the unidentified reporter, who joined a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable!”

The question rose after the reporter referenced the “lingering mysteries” following the DOJ and FBI’s memo Monday that a “list” of Epstein’s clients did not exist – despite reports in February of one being on Bondi’s desk – and that his death was ruled a suicide. The reporter was curious about the whereabouts of a snippet of footage that’s missing from Epstein’s prison cell video, which some believe includes Epstein being killed.

“So could you resolve whether or not he did, and also can you say why there was a minute missing from the jailhouse tape?” the reporter asked.

“Do you want to waste the time on— do you feel like answering?” Trump asked Bondi.

Bondi responded that she didn’t “mind answering,” but Trump continued on himself.

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking question about Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” Trump said, referring to the devastating Texas floods, before finally passing the mic to Bondi. “It’s just seems like a desecration, but you go ahead.”