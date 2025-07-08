Jon Stewart Rips Republicans for Trying to Jedi Mind Trick Americans Into Thinking There Never Was an Epstein List | Video

In his return to “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart took aim Monday night at the Republican Party for the recent passing of their Big, Beautiful spending bill and the Trump administration for failing to follow through on its blustery promises about the government’s Jeffrey Epstein files.

Following a clip of Senate Republicans celebrating the passing of their spending bill, which includes funding cuts to assistance programs like Medicaid and SNAP, Stewart joked, “I’m sorry. That was the party they had for the Epstein List not being released.” Taking a comedic beat, the “Daily Show” host then waved his hand in the air a few times in a Jedi Mind Trick-like fashion while ominously telling viewers, “There was no list. There never was a list.”

Stewart also briefly turned his attention toward Senate and House Democrats, condemning the passage of the Big, Beautiful Bill as an example of “Democratic fecklessness.” “They were utterly powerless to stop this turd of a bill, which makes them look terrible,” Stewart observed, before ripping Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for bragging about getting the name of the bill changed.

“Are you trying to suck?” Stewart deadpanned. “Is that what this is? That’s your move?” You can watch the full “Daily Show” monologue in the video below.

“It surprisingly got through like every other f—king thing Trump has wanted, from Qatari jet bribes to Epstein file secrecy to extorted media conglomerate protection money,” Stewart lamented, noting that Trump’s allies “managed to severely cut [America’s] safety net and expand the deficit.” He went on to call out Republicans for blaming America’s debt and spending problems on people who allegedly subsist on the government’s aid.

“It’s this lazy, bulls–t narrative that our finances are screwed because of how comfortable we have made it for the poor,” the “Daily Show” host angrily denounced. “The problem in our country isn’t the sliver of able-bodied people that are somehow coasting on the unearned medical coverage they may or may not use, but the millions and millions of people in this country who work f—king full-time jobs and still need food and medical assistance. That’s the system that’s broken. Fix that system!”

“Somehow, it is fiscally irresponsible to build a stronger floor for everyone to stand on if it may, in any way, lower the already astronomical ceiling height experienced by the rare few,” Stewart continued. “This bill is the most f—ked up performance review our country could ever deliver.” Turning to opposite sides of the “Daily Show” studio, the comedian then pretended to be the U.S. government telling the wealthy and the poor how it feels about them.

“What if I gave you a tax deduction for taking a private jet to your private jet?” Stewart’s Uncle Sam jokingly asked America’s elite. “If time permits, perhaps we could take it to that non-existent island I’ve heard so much about?”