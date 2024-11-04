New York Times Tech Workers Go on Strike the Day Before the Election

The Times Tech Guild, a group representing more than 600 software developers and data analysts at The New York Times, went on strike on Monday morning, just as the paper prepares for a boost in readership on Election Day.

“We are on [unfair labor practice] strike,” the guild posted on X. “We gave the New York Times management months of notice of our strike deadline, we made ourselves available around the clock, but the company has decided that our members aren’t worth enough to agree to a fair contract and stop committing unfair labor practices.”

The main issues, according to the Times’ report on the matter, comes down to pay increases, return-to-office policies, and whether union members can get a “just cause” provision in their contract, barring them from being fired unless it’s for “misconduct or another such reason.”

A deal was being negotiated as late as Sunday night, but talks broke down; the union initially voted to authorize a strike on Sept. 10, with the union aiming for the days leading up to Election Day when there’s a readership surge. From the Times side, they were offering a 2.5% annual wage increase, a minimum 5% pay increase for promotions and a $1,000 ratification bonus.

“We are disappointed that the Tech Guild leadership is attempting to jeopardize our journalistic mission at this critical time,” Hannah Yang, the Times’ chief growth and customer officer, and Jason Sobel, its chief technology officer, said in a joint statement.

Monday’s strike comes on the same morning the Times reported it surpassed 11 million subscribers for the first time ever during the third quarter. In Q3, the paper reported sales of $640.2 million, up 7% year-over-year.

Today I’m supposed to be in the NYT newsroom putting the finishing touches on a system pushing live election updates to your phone.



But NYT management refuses to give us the same just cause protection our NewsGuild peers have so @NYTGuildTech is on strike https://t.co/cr7HIh73oM — Alastair Coote (@_alastair) November 4, 2024

The Times Tech Guild said it would be protesting outside the paper’s office each day until a deal is reached.