‘The Office’ Spinoff Recruits ‘The Conners,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actors to Guest Star

Peacock’s new spinoff series of “The Office” has recruited seven new guest stars across series like “The Conners,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Loot.”

The guest stars for the series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman include Duane Shepard Sr. (“The Conners,” “Loot”), Allan Havey (“Loot,” “Glow”), Nate Jackson (“Young Rock,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Mo Welch (“Kwaczala, Corporate”), Nancy Lenehan (“The Boys,” “Extended Family”), Molly Ephraim (“A League of Their Own,” “Pretty Smart”) and Tracy Letts (“Saturday Night,” “Mr. Throwback.”) Welch also serves as a writer on the series.

The guest stars join previously announced ensemble cast, which includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key as series regulars. Eric Rahill was also previously announced as a guest star.

Set in the same universe as NBC’s series “The Office,” the new mockumentary series will turn its attention to a dying newspaper.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Daniels (“The Office”) and Koman (“Nathan for You”) created the series, which is currently untitled, and serve as executive producers for the series alongside EPs Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“The Office” debuted in 2005 and ran for nine seasons. Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and B. J. Novak starred in the main cast, with notable other cast members including Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper and Catherine Tate.