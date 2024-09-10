‘The Office’ Spinoff Adds Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei and Ramona Young to Cast

Peacock’s new “The Office” series announced three new cast members Tuesday — and revealed they have some real-world know-how in the field.

Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei and Ramona Young are all set to star in the upcoming series alongside the previously announced Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Unconventionally, the place that broke the casting news was the Palisidian Post based in the Pacific Palisades, California. The trio of new cast had been shadowing the reporters at the paper in prep for the show.

Unlike the original U.S. series, which was set at a fictional paper-selling company called Dunder Mifflin, the new show is set at a newspaper. It’s set in the same universe as the original show. Here’s an official logline:

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Greg Daniels – who handled the original series – is back developing the show with Michael Koman. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original U.K. version of the show, are also onboard as executive producers.

The popularity of “The Office” has never once waned since the show’s 2005-2013 run came to a conclusion. In many ways, the series is more popular than ever with fans clamoring not just for constant rewatches but also taking in podcasts like former stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s “Office Ladies.”