Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore have joined Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s new comedy series set in “The Office” universe.

The pair are the first two actors to sign on to appear in the show’s ensemble cast. A representative for Universal Television declined to comment on details surrounding the project, which remains in development.

In November, Daniels told TheWrap that a reboot of the hit NBC sitcom was “not of interest.”

“I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest,” he said at the time.

“The notion of maybe something like the way ‘The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject. That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

Impacciatore is best known for her role as hotel manager Valentina in “The White Lotus” Season 2, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series.

She will next appear in the MRC/Amazon feature “G20” opposite Viola Davis, Julian Schnabel’s “In The Hand Of Dante” opposite Oscar Isaac and Gal Gadot, and as a guest star in the Italian-language adaptation of the French hit series “Call Me Agent for Sky.”

Gleeson recently starred opposite Steve Carell in the FX limited series “The Patient,” for which he earned a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award nomination. He currently stars in the limited series “Alice & Jack” opposite Andrea Riseborough, which he also executive produced, for Channel 4/PBS Masterpiece, and recently co-starred with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in David Mandel’s HBO limited series “White House Plumbers.”

He is slated to appear next in Apple’s “Fountain of Youth,” directed by Guy Ritchie, alongside John Krasinski as well as Natalie Portman, and “Echo Valley” alongside Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney.

Impacciatore is repped by Gersh, MGMT and Gianni Chiffi. Gleeson is repped by Paradigm, The Agency, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christoper.