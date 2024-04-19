“Saturday Night Live” alums Molly Shannon and Steve Koren will reunite to executive produce a new comedy series currently in development at HBO.

The untitled project, which will be written by Koren and star Shannon, follows a woman who is deeply addicted to celebrity news and gossip.

“After friends and family finally confront her, she agrees to get help. Where? The same place where the stars get help – a fancy celebrity rehab in Malibu,” the logline states. “Instead of confronting her demons, she behaves as if it’s the Four Seasons. Once there, she connects with her favorite young starlet and must decide whether to return to her family or join her in Hollywood.”

In addition to Shannon and Koren, the former’s longtime manager Steven Levy serves as an executive producer.

The pair first met in 1995 on “SNL,” where they worked together on multiple sketches, including “Superstar,” which was turned into a movie starring Shannon and written by Koren. In addition to his work with Shannon, Koren worked on “SNL” with Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell, among others.

After “SNL,” Koren moved to “Seinfeld,” writing episodes such as “The Serenity Now” and “The English Patient.” He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for his work on “Veep” and was a frequent contributor to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” with episodes such as “Palestinian Chicken” and “Suzie’s Billboard.”

His other credits include “Jack and Jill,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Evan Almighty,” “Click,” “A Night at the Roxbury,” “A Thousand Words,” “Grown Ups,” “Just Go With It,” Blended” and “Pixels.”

Shannon spent six seasons as a member of “SNL,” which would earn her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program in 2000. She recently inked a first-look development deal with Max and has been tapped for a season-long arc on the fourth season of the Hulu mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Her other credits include Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s “The Other Two,” Showtime’s “I Love That for You,” HBO’s “The White Lotus,” “A Good Person,” opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman and “Promising Young Woman,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Shannon is repped by UTA, Framework Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Koren is repped by IAG agency, 3 Arts Entertainment and Matthew Saver.