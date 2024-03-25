“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Susie Essman spoke out for the first time on Monday about the real-life vandalism of her HBO billboard in Los Angeles, saying the fact that it was graffitied with penises just like in the comedy’s final season was “hilarious.”

“Somebody thought that I would be upset by that — I thought that it was hilarious!” she told “Sherri” host Sherri Shepherd. “I was laughing all day long when I saw that. I thought it was so funny.”

The vandalism came earlier this month in response to the plot of a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode, which sees the character Susie starting her own caftan business and buying a billboard ad. On the show, the billboard is soon defaced with what Essman described as “male bodily parts” — of course, to her character’s dismay and Larry David’s joy.

HBO then went and purchased a billboard on Santa Monica and Centinela Avenues in Los Angeles to promote their own line of caftans. Then, at the Instagram behest of “Curb” costar Jeff Garlin (who wrote, “Someone should put a dick up there. Maybe two”), activist graffiti artists went and vandalized that billboard in the same way it’s done on the comedy series.

“It’s a huge billboard of my caftan business because HBO was actually selling the caftans online at HBO.com. Well, in the episode, a graffiti artist, uh, how can I put this? Defaces with some male bodily parts they throw up, gently grazing my lips. So that happens in the episode. In real life, somebody actually did that,” Essman recalled. “They actually went up and drew two of the male body parts with my hands cradling other male body parts on the billboard.”

TMZ identified the graffiti artist as a group called Indecline, who decided to vandalize the real-life caftan ad “as a thank you to Larry David.”

“For his contribution to the field of art imitating life, we give you our contribution to the practice of life imitating art,” the group told TMZ.

For her part, Essman appeared more impressed than anything else. “That billboard’s up high!” she enthused. “You’ve got to get scaffolding. It’s not like you’re on the side of a train that you’re just doing graffiti.”

New episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and stream on Max. Watch the full “Sherri” interview at the top of this page.