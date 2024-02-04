The final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” marks the conclusion of Larry David’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy’s 24-year run at HBO.

The show, which follows an over-the-top version of David, offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. To keep the narrative spontaneous, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

David first launched “Curb” in 2000, and rolled out subsequent seasons consistently, before taking a break from the show after Season 8 launched in 2011. HBO expressed David was welcome to make more seasons of the show whenever he wanted to, so the series returned for Season 9 six years later in 2017.

Over the course of its 12-season run, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has received 51 Primetime Emmy Nominations, including 10 for Best Comedy Series, and has scored two wins for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series in 2003 and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series in 2012.

Starring alongside David in Season 12 are Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 ( John Johnson/HBO)

Larry David (Larry David)

Larry David plays an over-the-top version of himself in a fictionalized portrayal of the writer/producer/comedian’s life.

David is best known for his work as the co-creator of “Seinfeld,” which ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1989-1998. He served as head writer and executive producer on the series for seven seasons. His other producing or writing credits include “Saturday Night Live,” “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” “Clear History,” “Earth to America,” “Sour Grapes,” ” “The Memestar Chronicles,” “Norman’s Corner,” “Envy,” “The Original Max Talking Headroom Show,” “It’s Gary Shandling’s Show,” “Hearts and Diamonds” and “Fridays.”

Outside of playing himself, his acting roles include George Steinbrenner on “Seinfeld,” Sola Mirronek in “Toast of Tinseltown,” Bernie Sanders on “SNL,” Nathan in “Clear History” and Monroe Clark in “Second Thoughts.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 (John Johnson/HBO)

Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin)

Jeff Garlin returns as Jeff Greene, Larry’s manager and best friend — and one of the only characters who actually likes him!

Garlin is best known for roles including Murray Goldberg in “The Goldbergs,” the patriarch of the show’s titular family, semi-pro wrestler Marvin in “Mad About You” and studio executive Mort Meyers in “Arrested Development.” The stand-up comedian’s other credits include “Daddy Daycare,” “Safety Not Guaranteed” and the voice of Captain B. McCrea in “WALL-E.”

Susie Essman in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 (John Johnson/HBO)

Susie Greene (Susie Essman)

Jeff’s wife Susie, who is constantly getting into screaming matches with Larry, is portrayed by Susie Essman.

Her other credits include Bobbi Wexler on “Broad City,” Elaine in “Hacks,” Donna in “Bless this Mess,” Leslie Bronn in “Those Who Can’t,” Edie Robb in “The Goldbergs” and the voice of Mittens in Disney’s “Bolt.”

Cheryl Hines in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 (John Johnson/HBO)

Cheryl David (Cheryl Hines)

Cheryl Hines portrays Larry’s wife-turned-ex-wife Cheryl David. The pair were married for the show’s first five seasons, before separating in the middle of Season 6. Larry would spend the rest of the season and all of Season 7 attempting to win her back, though their divorce would be finalized in the Season 8 premiere.

Hines’ other acting credits include Dallas Royce in “Suburgatory,” Jamie Munro in “RV,” Becky in “Waitress” and Georgia in “The Ugly Truth.”

J.B. Smoove in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 (John Johnson/HBO)

Leon Black (J.B. Smoove)

J.B. Smoove returns as Leon Black, Larry’s roommate who moved in when his family was displaced by a hurricane and never left. He would eventually move from Larry’s guest room into his guest house.

Smoove’s acting credits include “Mapleworth Murders,” “Def Comedy Jam,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “High on Life,” “Mr. Deeds.”

Richard Lewis in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Richard Lewis (Richard Lewis)

Similar to David, Richard Lewis plays an exaggerated version of himself as Larry’s childhood friend and fellow comedian.

In addition to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” his acting credits include “Anything But Love” opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter in “Leaving Las Vegas,” Prince John in Mel Brooks’ “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and Steven Mitchell in “Daddy Dearest.”

Ted Danson in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 (John Johnson/HBO)

Ted Danson (Ted Danson)

Also playing himself in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is Ted Danson, who is a friend of Larry and Cheryl’s that goes on to date the latter following the couple’s divorce. He is also the ex-husband of Mary Steenburgen.

Danson has appeared in every season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” except for Season 2 and Season 8. His other notable acting credits include Sam Malone on “Cheers,” Michael in “The Good Place,” Peter Lowenstein in “Body Heat,” and Jack in “Three Men and a Little Lady.”

Vince Vaughn as Freddy Funkhouse in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 (John Johnson/HBO)

Freddy Funkhouser (Vince Vaughn)

Vince Vaughn returns as Freddy Funkhouser, the half-brother of Marty Funkhouse (Bob Einstein). The character was first introduced in Season 10.

Vaughn’s acting credits include “Wedding Crashers,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” “Starsky and Hutch” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” among other roles.

Tracey Ullman in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 (John Johnson/HBO)

Irma Kostroski (Tracey Ullman)

Tracey Ullman returns as councilwoman Irma Kostroski, who Larry went door-to-door canvassing with — and later seduced — in an attempt to get a pool fence ordinance repealed in Season 11.

Ullman’s acting credits include “The Tracey Ullman Show,” Jack’s Mother in 2014’s “Into the Woods,” Frenchy in “Small Time Crooks” and Eden Brent in “Bullets Over Broadway.”